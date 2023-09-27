CodeWeavers Releases CrossOver 23.5 With A Focus On Boosting macOS Gaming
CodeWeavers -- in addition to contributing significantly to upstream Wine and being involved with Valve on Proton for Steam Play -- continues to offer CrossOver as a premium Wine-based software solution for enjoying Windows games and applications like Microsoft Office and Adobe products on Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS. Out today is CrossOver 23.5 as the latest evolution of this Wine-based commercial software.
Released back in August was CrossOver 23 with support for the EA App on Linux and an assortment of other updates like DirectX 12 on macOS via MoltenVK. Out today is CrossOver 23.5 as the latest iteration of it and a focus primarily on enhancing the macOS gaming experience. The increased macOS focus isn't too surprising considering that most Linux gamers these days are more than happy with Valve's Steam Play (Proton) rather than going the route of purchasing CodeWeavers CrossOver software as was more common in the pre-Steam days.
CrossOver 23.5 brings a new "D3DMetal" option as a new path for running Direct3D 11/12 over Apple Metal drivers. The D3DMetal option improves the compatibility and performance in modern titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1, God of War, and many other games.
CrossOver 23.5 also gets Baldur's Gate 3 working out-of-the-box, adds support for macOS Sonoma, and has a variety of bug fixes. There is also better compatibility with newer Linux distributions like Ubuntu 23.10, openSUSE 15.1, and the Debian 13 experimental state.
More details on the CrossOver 23.5 release via CodeWeavers.
8 Comments