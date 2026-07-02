Coreboot + AMD openSIL On MSI Ryzen Motherboard Now Works With Windows 11
With 3mdeb's Dasharo port of AMD openSIL and Coreboot running on the Gigabyte EPYC motherboard, 3mdeb engineers have been devoting more time to their bring-up of Coreboot+openSIL on the MSI PRO B850-P consumer motherboard for desktop AMD Ryzen. They now even have Microsoft Windows 11 working atop this open-source firmware alternative along with other features implemented.
Beyond bringing Coreboot and the AMD openSIL prototype to the Gigabyte MZ33-AR1 motherboard, 3mdeb has also been independently porting the firmware stack over to the MSI PRO B850-P for a modern AMD Ryzen AM5 desktop platform. This puts the MSI PRO B850-P WIFI as a special/unique motherboard for Linux and open-source enthusiasts.
Some recent progress on this firmware port includes addressing an AMDGPU graphics driver error they had been encountering, integrating AMD PSP firmware TPM support, EZ Debug LED support, SMBIOS memory information reporting, and more.
While Linux is the main focus by 3mdeb, they have also been testing Microsoft Windows 11 for working out various issues. Windows 11 can now successfully run on this setup without workarounds. They have also implemented other firmware bits needed for correct Windows power management behavior.
Nice seeing Windows 11 running on this Coreboot+openSIL setup and ultimately important for making this firmware more applicable to the masses.
More details on this latest progress can be found via the 3mdeb blog.
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