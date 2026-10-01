Coreboot 26.09 Released With Framework Laptop 12 Support, AI Review Comment Policy

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 2 October 2026 at 06:06 AM EDT. 2 Comments
COREBOOT
Coreboot 26.09 released yesterday as the latest quarterly feature release to this open-source software for replacing proprietary BIOS and system firmware on a growing selection of devices.

Coreboot 26.09 brings a number of low-level technical clean-ups and improvements, the Coreboot firmware is now build for the C23 programming language, a lot of Google Chromebook happenings as usual, and there is also a lot of activity around the AMD EPYC Turin (EPYC 9005 / Zen 5) bring-up in conjunction with AMD openSIL.

As part of the AMD EPYC Turin bring-up for upstream Coreboot, there is also the initial GIGABYTE MZ33-AR1 motherboard port. This work is the upstream fruits of the effort carried out by the 3mdeb consulting firm in getting their Dasharo downstream running AMD openSIL + Coreboot on this readily available Gigabyte EPYC server motherboard.

Gigabyte MZ33


Another notable board upstreamed for Coreboot 26.09 is supporting the original Framework Laptop 12 model powered by the Intel Core 13th Gen CPUs.

Framework Laptop 12


Coreboot also introduced an AI policy. For code review, AI agents must only generate review comments and not raise top-level issues. All AI comments must be prefixed with "[AI-generated]", and other instructions like following Coreboot's coding style.

Coreboot also enabled some other motherboard ports too like the NVIDIA Jetson Nano and old Apple iMac:
- Acer TravelMate P633-M
- Acer TravelMate P633-V
- Apple iMac4,1
- ASRock Fatal1ty Z97X Killer
- ASRock Z97 Anniversary
- ASUS B85M-E
- ASUS Maximus VI GENE
- ASUS Maximus VII GENE
- ASUS Maximus VII HERO
- Framework Laptop 12 (13th Gen Intel Core)
- GIGABYTE MZ33-AR1
- Google Aneto
- Google Annite
- Google Hekla
- Google Meru
- Google Pic
- Intel NUC D33217GKE
- LattePanda Mu with DFR1141 full eval carrier
- LattePanda Mu with DFR1142 lite carrier
- Lenovo ThinkPad X380 Yoga
- Lenovo ThinkStation P320
- MSI PRO B760-P WIFI DDR4 (MS-7D98)
- NVIDIA Porg (Jetson Nano)
- Qotom Q535G6
- Sapphire Rave2 (Faegan)
- Siemens FA ASL

More details on Coreboot 26.09 via Coreboot.org.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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