CodeWeavers Hiring More Developers To Work On Wine & Valve's Proton
The friends at CodeWeavers have relayed work that they are looking to hire multiple Wine developers to join their paid team working on upstream Wine as well as their CrossOver products, Valve's Proton downstream for Steam Play, and related Wine-based tech.
CodeWeavers continues to be the principal driver of upstream Wine code and employ many of the developers involved. CodeWeavers is also contracted by Valve for helping with Proton to power Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux, along with commercial agreements with other organizations for running Windows software on Linux and macOS.
CodeWeavers is on the look-out for hiring multiple general Wine developers that ideally are already experienced in working on the open-source project. Plus strong C language skills, excellent debugging abilities, and desired Win32 programming experience.
These positions can be either based out of their office in Minnesota or remote work in the US or in other countries too. Those interested can learn more about their current job opportunities via CodeWeavers.com jobs.
