Cloudflare's Pingora 0.4 Rust Framework Released With Experimental Windows Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 November 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Cloudflare's Pingora Rust framework that was written as a replacement to Nginx and made publicly open-source earlier this year with a focus on building fast and reliable networked systems is out with its newest feature release.

Pingora 0.4 was released on Friday as another significant step forward for this Rust framework. Pingora 0.4 adds initial support for Rustls as an alternative to OpenSSL, there is now experimental support for working on Microsoft Windows platforms, un-gzip support, support for binding to local port ranges, and a variety of other additions. Yes, now you can even natively use Pingora on Windows servers in addition to Linux.

Pingora logo


Downloads and more details on Pingora 0.4 via GitHub.
