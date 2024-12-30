Cloudflare Makes Open-Source h3i For HTTP/3 Testing & Debugging

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 30 December 2024 at 11:27 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
Cloudflare is ending 2024 by announcing a new open-source project: h3i for low-level HTTP/3 testing and debugging.

Cloudflare's newly open-sourced h3i project is a command line tool and Rust library for low-level testing and debugging of HTTP/3. The h3i free software is part of Cloudflare's larger Quiche project.

Cloudflare logo


The h3i tool allows for quick low-level debugging and exploratory testing around HTTP/3. The h3i tool in simple forms is akin to the curl command line tool but with extra HTTP/3 parameters. With h3i there is record and replay support, the ability to send intentionally malformed requests with Rust, built-in test automation, and other capabilities.
"Cloudflare takes testing very seriously. While h3i has a limited feature set as a test HTTP/3 client, we believe it provides a strong framework that can be extended to a wider range of different cases and different protocols. For example, we'd like to add support for low-level HTTP/2.

We've designed h3i to integrate into a wide range of testing methodologies, from manual ad-hoc testing, to native Rust tests, to conformance testbenches built with scripting languages. We've had great success migrating our existing zoo of test tools to a single one that is more accessible and easier to maintain."

Those wishing to learn more about the h3i open-source project can do so via the Cloudflare Blog. The code can be found via the Quiche GitHub repository.
1 Comment
Related News
Fish Shell Outlines Their Successes & Challenges Going From C++ To Rust
GCC ASCII Art Visualizations, Timely Znver5 & Other Compiler Highlights Of 2024
Ruby 3.4 Programming Language Brings "it", Better Performance For YJIT
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
AdaptiveCpp 24.10 Delivers More Performance Optimizations
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux Distribution Goes Into Alpha
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
Linux RNDIS Removal Branch Updated For Disabling Microsoft RNDIS Protocol Drivers
CachyOS Had A Really Great Year Advancing This Performance-Optimized Arch Linux Platform
Bottles Software For Easily Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux To Leverage Rust
Darktable 5.0 Released With Many UI/UX Improvements