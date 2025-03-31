Intel-Started Cloud Hypervisor Project Adds Experimental RISC-V Support
Cloud Hypervisor began as an open-source Intel software project more than a half-decade ago with an emphasis on security and cloud deployments while leveraging the Rust programming language. With time its scope has broadened a lot as has its industry adoption. With time it added ARM64 support and recruited AMD, Ampere Computing, Microsoft, and others as its supporters while being folded into the Linux Foundation. The latest expansion for the project is introducing experimental RISC-V 64-bit support.
Cloud Hypervisor is able to run on RISC-V hardware with the AIA interrupt controller support and allows direct kernel booting, 64-bit guest operating systems, and other basics for now.
Cloud Hypervisor 45.0 also reduces downtime during VM live migration, improved CLI sorting, and various bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on Cloud Hypervisor 45.0 via CloudHypervisor.org.
3 Comments