Intel-Started Cloud Hypervisor Project Adds Experimental RISC-V Support

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 31 March 2025 at 06:28 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RISC-V
Cloud Hypervisor began as an open-source Intel software project more than a half-decade ago with an emphasis on security and cloud deployments while leveraging the Rust programming language. With time its scope has broadened a lot as has its industry adoption. With time it added ARM64 support and recruited AMD, Ampere Computing, Microsoft, and others as its supporters while being folded into the Linux Foundation. The latest expansion for the project is introducing experimental RISC-V 64-bit support.

Cloud Hypervisor is able to run on RISC-V hardware with the AIA interrupt controller support and allows direct kernel booting, 64-bit guest operating systems, and other basics for now.

Cloud Hypervisor 45.0 also reduces downtime during VM live migration, improved CLI sorting, and various bug fixes.

Cloud Hypervisor logo


Downloads and more details on Cloud Hypervisor 45.0 via CloudHypervisor.org.
3 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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