Cloud Hypervisor 44 Released With New Performance Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 3 February 2025 at 02:43 PM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
Cloud Hypervisor 44 is now available as the newest version of this security and cloud minded Virtual Machine Monitor (VMM) that operates atop Linux's KVM and the Microsoft MSHV Hypervisor.

With Cloud Hypervisor 44 there comes new performance improvements with the VIRTIO_BLK_F_SEG_MAX feature being enabled for VirtIO block devices. This is said to yield significant performance throughput improvements for VirtIO block storage. In some cases the read and write throughput can be boosted in ranges from 1.2~2.1x over the prior code.

Cloud Hypervisor 44 also has a change to the IO_uring handling that in turn should help improve performance and reduce RAM usage as well as lowering CPU contention.

Cloud Hypervisor logo


Plus Cloud Hypervisor 44 has new fuzzers, a number of bug fixes, and other minor refinements. Cloud Hypervisor was worked on by developers from Crusoe Energy, Rivos, Microsoft, and other organizations.

Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 44 release via GitHub.
