Cloud Hypervisor 43 Brings Live Migration Over TCP, Performance Improvements

Cloud Hypervisor 43 is out as the newest version of this Intel-backed, Rust-based open-source VMM project that now routinely sees contributions from Microsoft, Arm, Rivos, Tencent, and other organizations.Cloud Hypervisor 43 is delivering performance improvements by now enabling VIRTIO_RING_F_INDIRECT_DESC functionality for the VirtIO block devices. This option increases the storage throughput for these VirtIO storage devices but with slightly higher latency costs.The Cloud Hypervisor 43 release also brings support for direct live migration between two hosts over TCP connections. This is an alternative to Cloud Hypervisor's existing support for live migration over Unix sockets.

Cloud Hypervisor 43 also brings various fixes as outlined via the release announcement on GitHub