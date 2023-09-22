Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Cloud Hypervisor 35 Released With Few New Features & Fixes
Cloud Hypervisor 35 brings virtio-vsock support for Linux guests on Linux 6.3 or newer for more efficient vsock support. Cloud Hypervisor 35 also allows handling user-supplied serial numbers for virtio-block devices, vCPU TSC frequency is included as part of the VM migration state, and the rest are various bug fixes.
The Cloud Hypervisor 35 fixes include disallowing concurrent CPU resizing, ensuring probing reads are block-size aligned, latency counter for block device fixes, and various other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 35 release via GitHub.