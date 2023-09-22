Cloud Hypervisor 35 Released With Few New Features & Fixes

Cloud Hypervisor 35 was released on Thursday for this open-source, Rust-based VMM that was originally started by Intel software engineers before evolving into a multi-vendor initiative for secure and cloud focused workloads.

Cloud Hypervisor 35 brings virtio-vsock support for Linux guests on Linux 6.3 or newer for more efficient vsock support. Cloud Hypervisor 35 also allows handling user-supplied serial numbers for virtio-block devices, vCPU TSC frequency is included as part of the VM migration state, and the rest are various bug fixes.

The Cloud Hypervisor 35 fixes include disallowing concurrent CPU resizing, ensuring probing reads are block-size aligned, latency counter for block device fixes, and various other fixes.

Cloud Hypervisor logo


Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 35 release via GitHub.
