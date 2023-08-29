ClamAV 1.2 Now Extracts UDF Partitions, New systemd Timer

ClamAV 1.2 was released on Monday as the newest version of this open-source, cross-platform anti-virus engine currently maintained by Cisco Systems.With the ClamAV 1.2 release there is now support for extracting Universal Disk Format (UDF) partitions, a new option to customize the ClamAV clean file caching for better performance but at increased RAM usage, a new systemd timer for running Freshclam updates, and raising the MaxScanSize limit to handle files/archives greater than 4GB. The default MaxFileSize limit is still set to 2GB for the threshold to skip scanning files.

More details on these changes and other improvements to find with the ClamAV 1.2 open-source anti-virus/malware scanner can be found via the GitHub release announcement