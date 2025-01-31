Chromium Embedded Framework "CEF" Seeing Progress On Wayland Support
One of the important pieces of open-source software still working toward proper Wayland support is the Chromium Embedded Framework "CEF" that in turn is depended upon by software like Steam, OBS Studio, Spotify, and many other software packages for having an in-app browser-type experience. The good news is there has been some recent progress on native Wayland support for CEF.
A Phoronix reader pointed out there is recent work by a software developer working for Toyota on getting ANGLE Wayland support working in turn to help further along the CEF on Wayland goal.
This code review opened earlier this month gets Wayland support up for ANGLE with various code samples running natively on Wayland. The "Almost Native Graphics Layer Engine)" as a reminder is Google's graphics abstraction layer for OpenGL ES atop DirectX / OpenGL / Vulkan and notably used by Google Chrome.
Toyota developer Joel Winarske further outlines the CEF on Wayland development effort as part of this GitHub tracking ticket around embedded Ozone/Wayland window support for CEF, a 5+ year old ticket.
As of this month they have CEF up and running with Flutter and Wayland. Rendering is yet to be optimal and there is also a Chromium patch needed. It's still an ongoing effort but progress is being made.
For those wondering why Toyota is working on it, it's to help their in-vehicle infotainment plugins that rely on Wayland.
