Chromium Embedded Framework "CEF" Seeing Progress On Wayland Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 31 January 2025 at 06:36 AM EST. 2 Comments
WAYLAND
One of the important pieces of open-source software still working toward proper Wayland support is the Chromium Embedded Framework "CEF" that in turn is depended upon by software like Steam, OBS Studio, Spotify, and many other software packages for having an in-app browser-type experience. The good news is there has been some recent progress on native Wayland support for CEF.

A Phoronix reader pointed out there is recent work by a software developer working for Toyota on getting ANGLE Wayland support working in turn to help further along the CEF on Wayland goal.

This code review opened earlier this month gets Wayland support up for ANGLE with various code samples running natively on Wayland. The "Almost Native Graphics Layer Engine)" as a reminder is Google's graphics abstraction layer for OpenGL ES atop DirectX / OpenGL / Vulkan and notably used by Google Chrome.

ANGLE Wayland merge request


Toyota developer Joel Winarske further outlines the CEF on Wayland development effort as part of this GitHub tracking ticket around embedded Ozone/Wayland window support for CEF, a 5+ year old ticket.

As of this month they have CEF up and running with Flutter and Wayland. Rendering is yet to be optimal and there is also a Chromium patch needed. It's still an ongoing effort but progress is being made.

For those wondering why Toyota is working on it, it's to help their in-vehicle infotainment plugins that rely on Wayland.
2 Comments
Related News
Hyprland 0.47 Wayland Compositor Delivers Experimental HDR, GPU Hotplugging
Hyprland Wayland Compositor Lands HDR / Color Management Support
Niri 25.01 Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Brings More Features
Wayland's Wild 2024 With Better KDE Plasma Support, NVIDIA Maturity & More Desktops
Wayland Protocols 1.39 Released With Data Control & Workspace Additions
Hyprland 0.46 Wayland Compositor Brings Several New Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health