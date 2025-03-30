Chromium Web Browser Lands Support For Wayland XDG-Session-Management
Google's Ozone Wayland support continues to improve for benefiting the Chrome/Chromium web browser. The newest addition merged this past week is support for the xdg-session-management protocol.
The xdg-session-management protocol is useful for restoring previously-used states for a client's window, such as restoration when restarting the Chromium web browser on subsequent launches. There's been this five year old merge request that is still open around xdg-session-management explaining it as:
"For a variety of cases it's desirable to have a method for negotiating the restoration of previously-used states for a client's windows. This helps for e.g., a compositor/client crashing (definitely not due to bugs) or a backgrounded client deciding to temporarily destroy its surfaces in order to conserve resources.
This protocol adds a method for managing such negotiation and is loosely based on the Enlightenment "session recovery" protocol which has been implemented and functional for roughly two years."
Since last year in GNOME 47 there's also been experimental XDG session management support in GNOME.
Now with this week's merge, there is initial session management support within the Ozone/Wayland code and has been tested with the experimental GNOME code.
Nick Yamane of Igalia who worked on this Chromium/Chrome support commented within the open Wayland protocol merge request:
"FYI I've successfully prototyped client support for this protocol in Chromium (testing against the currently experimental Mutter 48 impl of it), with no major issues aside from a few comments I'm sharing inline above."
Hopefully xdg-session-management will finally be merged into Wayland Protocols soon.
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