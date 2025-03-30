Chromium Web Browser Lands Support For Wayland XDG-Session-Management

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 March 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT. 7 Comments
GOOGLE
Google's Ozone Wayland support continues to improve for benefiting the Chrome/Chromium web browser. The newest addition merged this past week is support for the xdg-session-management protocol.

The xdg-session-management protocol is useful for restoring previously-used states for a client's window, such as restoration when restarting the Chromium web browser on subsequent launches. There's been this five year old merge request that is still open around xdg-session-management explaining it as:
"For a variety of cases it's desirable to have a method for negotiating the restoration of previously-used states for a client's windows. This helps for e.g., a compositor/client crashing (definitely not due to bugs) or a backgrounded client deciding to temporarily destroy its surfaces in order to conserve resources.

This protocol adds a method for managing such negotiation and is loosely based on the Enlightenment "session recovery" protocol which has been implemented and functional for roughly two years."

Since last year in GNOME 47 there's also been experimental XDG session management support in GNOME.

Now with this week's merge, there is initial session management support within the Ozone/Wayland code and has been tested with the experimental GNOME code.

Chromium session management


Nick Yamane of Igalia who worked on this Chromium/Chrome support commented within the open Wayland protocol merge request:
"FYI I've successfully prototyped client support for this protocol in Chromium (testing against the currently experimental Mutter 48 impl of it), with no major issues aside from a few comments I'm sharing inline above."

Hopefully xdg-session-management will finally be merged into Wayland Protocols soon.
7 Comments
Related News
Google Working To Leverage More Compiler Optimizations Within The Linux Kernel
Kage: Google Experimenting With Linux Driver Isolation Using In-Kernel LFI Sandboxes
Linux 7.4 To Mainline Support For The Google Tensor G5, Pixel 10 Devices
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With Flatpak Packaging
Many Exciting Google Summer of Code 2026 Projects & A Lot Of AI
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Today's Steam Beta Makes The Linux Client A 64-bit App