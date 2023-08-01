Chrome 116 Released With Document Picture-In-Picture API
Chrome 116 is out today as the newest stable version of Google's web browser.
While Chrome for a while now has supported video picture-in-picture (HTMLVideoElement), Chrome 116 adds a new document picture-in-picture mode. This Document Picture-in-Picture mode provides an always-on-top window that can be populated with arbitrary HTML elements. Thus this can provide a richer experience around video content or be used for other purposes. This could be used for displaying text or chat messages and other content alongside video picture-in-picture content -- or ads. Plus who knows what else developers will come up with for other use-cases around the document picture-in-picture mode.
Chrome 116 also adds display and content-visibility animations, BYOB support for the Fetch API, CSS motion path, and a variety of other developer additions. More details on these changes for Chrome 116 via ChromeStatus.com.
On the Chrome Release Blog is also a look at the many security fixes that can be found with Chrome 116.
Meanwhile in the works for Chrome 117 is adding a CSS overlay property, warning on insecure downloads, adding the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 (subgrid), and a wide assortment of other developer additions that will debut as stable in September.
