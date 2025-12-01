CentOS Kmods SIG Providing NVIDIA Linux Open GPU Kernel Modules For RHEL/CentOS Users

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 14 December 2025 at 02:06 PM EST. 3 Comments
RED HAT
The CentOS kernel modules "Kmods" special interest group (SIG) is now providing NVIDIA Linux Open GPU Kernel Modules for users of Red Hat Enterprise Linux and its downstreams as well as for CentOS Stream.

The CentOS Kmods SIG has begun providing kernel module builds for the open-source NVIDIA Linux Open GPU code that is the official NVIDIA Linux kernel drivers that are part of their driver package and maintained out-of-tree from the Linux kernel. The Kmos SIG is tracking NVIDIA's latest feature branches and making them installable via the "kmod-nvidia-open" package name as well as of the production branches like R570 with "kmod-nvidia-open-570". There are also supported Long Term Support / Legacy branches like "kmod-nvidia-535" for those needing legacy GPU driver support.

CentOS Stream 10


These builds from the Kmods SIG will help out in those wanting to use the NVIDIA official packaged Linux driver stack with the open-source kernel driver components. The Kmods SIG is currently offering these builds for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 / 9 / 10 and CentOS Stream 9 / 10.

These NVIDIA Linux Open GPU Kernel Modules details from the Kmods SIG was shared as part of the CentOS December News. The Kmods SIG has also begun providing Fedora-flavored kernel builds for Enterprise Linux 10 users.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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