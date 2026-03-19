Canonical Collecting Wish List Ideas For Improving Mir
With Ubuntu 26.04 LTS quickly approaching release next week, Canonical is beginning more of their road-mapping for Ubuntu 26.10 and beyond. To help in plotting future work, Canonical is interested in feedback for features or improvements that developers/users would like to see around their Mir project.
The Mir code in modern times is a set of libraries for helping to build Wayland-based shells. Mir has been used to bring some desktops to a Wayland-based world while it's also been used in more unique applications like running on smart exercise mirrors and other devices:
Michał Sawicz of Canonical sent out a call for feedback in helping to prioriritize development tasks for Mir in Ubuntu 26.10 and beyond. Among the feedback desired are missing items when developing on Mir or using Mir-based sessions. Those interested in supplying feedback on Mir future development wish list items can be done via this Ubuntu Discourse thread.
What do you want to see out of Mir?
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