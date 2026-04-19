CachyOS Rolls Out A Super-Charged Linux 7.0 Kernel
The popular Arch Linux based CachyOS has now rolled out the Linux 7.0 kernel to its users. But beyond re-basing against the latest upstream kernel version it is also carrying some extra patches.
Beyond moving from Linux 6.19 to 7.0 for its upstream kernel base, the CachyOS build of Linux 7.0 did add in some extra patches. For those using an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" laptop, their Linux 7.0 kernel is enabling Intel FRED by default. The patch was upstreamed for Linux 7.1 but the enablement is straight-forward and thus an easy backport for Linux 7.0. Our benchmarks show very nice performance with Intel FRED on Panther Lake and opened the door for the Linux kernel enabling it by default.
There are also patches carried by CachyOS with its Linux 7.0 of MGLRU enhancements, scheduling improvements, and more.
CachyOS with Linux 7.0 is also feeling ambitious enough that they have enabled the new NTFS driver. The brand new NTFS driver was merged for Linux 7.1 just days ago and the CachyOS developers feel ambitious enough to already ship it to its users.
The CachyOS Linux 7.0 details can be found on X.
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