CachyOS Rolls Out A Super-Charged Linux 7.0 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 19 April 2026 at 06:44 AM EDT. 49 Comments
ARCH LINUX
The popular Arch Linux based CachyOS has now rolled out the Linux 7.0 kernel to its users. But beyond re-basing against the latest upstream kernel version it is also carrying some extra patches.

Beyond moving from Linux 6.19 to 7.0 for its upstream kernel base, the CachyOS build of Linux 7.0 did add in some extra patches. For those using an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" laptop, their Linux 7.0 kernel is enabling Intel FRED by default. The patch was upstreamed for Linux 7.1 but the enablement is straight-forward and thus an easy backport for Linux 7.0. Our benchmarks show very nice performance with Intel FRED on Panther Lake and opened the door for the Linux kernel enabling it by default.

CachyOS


There are also patches carried by CachyOS with its Linux 7.0 of MGLRU enhancements, scheduling improvements, and more.

CachyOS with Linux 7.0 is also feeling ambitious enough that they have enabled the new NTFS driver. The brand new NTFS driver was merged for Linux 7.1 just days ago and the CachyOS developers feel ambitious enough to already ship it to its users.

Linux 7.0 for CachyOS X


The CachyOS Linux 7.0 details can be found on X.
49 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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