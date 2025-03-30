CachyOS Adds Limine Bootloader, Easier Samba Integration & NTSYNC Wine

The Arch Linux powered CachyOS is out with its March 2025 update that delivers a number of new features for this OS that is popular with open-source enthusiasts and power users for its out-of-the-box performance optimizations and extensive tuning.The CachyOS March 2025 release adds Limine as a new bootloader alternative for both UEFI and BIOS booting. Limine on CachyOS has also received support for Btrfs snapshots support.For enhancing the Samba/SMB file/printer sharing experience on CachyOS, there is now a "cachyos-samba-settings" package to configure and establish Samba support on the distribution.

This new CachyOS release also re-enables NVIDIA GSP usage by the NVIDIA closed-source kernel module, the CachyOS kernel is now patched with the new ASUS Armoury driver for better ROG Ally support, and the Wine / Wine-Staging patches now default to using the NTSYNC support found in Linux 6.14+ rather than Winesync.There is also official support now for AMD Radeon RX 9070 "RDNA4" graphics along with other hardware support improvements now that CachyOS is using the Linux 6.14 kernel. There are also the Mesa 25.0.2 graphics drivers.Downloads and more details on this notable CachyOS release via CachyOS.org