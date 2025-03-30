CachyOS Adds Limine Bootloader, Easier Samba Integration & NTSYNC Wine

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 March 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT. 11 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Arch Linux powered CachyOS is out with its March 2025 update that delivers a number of new features for this OS that is popular with open-source enthusiasts and power users for its out-of-the-box performance optimizations and extensive tuning.

The CachyOS March 2025 release adds Limine as a new bootloader alternative for both UEFI and BIOS booting. Limine on CachyOS has also received support for Btrfs snapshots support.

For enhancing the Samba/SMB file/printer sharing experience on CachyOS, there is now a "cachyos-samba-settings" package to configure and establish Samba support on the distribution.

CachyOS


This new CachyOS release also re-enables NVIDIA GSP usage by the NVIDIA closed-source kernel module, the CachyOS kernel is now patched with the new ASUS Armoury driver for better ROG Ally support, and the Wine / Wine-Staging patches now default to using the NTSYNC support found in Linux 6.14+ rather than Winesync.

There is also official support now for AMD Radeon RX 9070 "RDNA4" graphics along with other hardware support improvements now that CachyOS is using the Linux 6.14 kernel. There are also the Mesa 25.0.2 graphics drivers.

Downloads and more details on this notable CachyOS release via CachyOS.org.
11 Comments
Related News
Framework Computers Triples Their Financial Support To CachyOS
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Landed More Hardware Improvements & Other Changes In September
Linux Mint 27 Continues Working Toward Christmas Release With Many Features
Asterinas 0.19.0 Brings Up X.Org & Other Improvements To This Rust-Written OS
Rolling Release Distros Superior To LTS Distros In The Patch-Heavy GenAI Era?
TrueNAS 27 RC.1 Released: Linux 6.18 LTS + OpenZFS 2.4
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
AI Makes "Open-Source, Clean Room" Implementations Of Adobe Photoshop & Premier In Rust
Steam Beta Now Defaults Non-Steam Windows Binaries To Using Proton
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Ubuntu Currently Suffering From Sustained DDoS Attack
Today's Steam Beta Makes The Linux Client A 64-bit App