Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
The CachyOS Linux distribution that is built atop the rolling-release Arch Linux distribution and has developed a following with enthusiasts and gamers is out with its newest monthly update.
Most exciting with the CachyOS February 2025 update is now shipping its kernel image optimized using LLVM's Propeller. Propeller optimization support was upstreamed into Linux 6.13 and CachyOS is now carrying support for it. CachyOS with its kernel optimized using both Propeller and AutoFDO is yielding around a 10% throughput improvement compared to other kernels. CachyOS is making use of a Linux 6.13 based kernel.
This updated CachyOS build is also shipping with the NVIDIA 570 beta driver support in having initial support for GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs.
CachyOS also now is defaulting to using the NTFS3 kernel driver for NTFS partition handling by default, sched-ext support for server mode, fixes for the AMD Preferred Core functionality, and more.
Downloads and more details on today's CachyOS update via CachyOS.org.
