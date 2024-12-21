CachyOS Update Now Uses AutoFDO-Optimized Kernel, Rusticl Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 December 2024 at 10:21 AM EST. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The CachyOS December 2024 update is out today as the newest monthly release to this performance-optimized, Arch Linux based operating system.

Following recent experiments with an AutoFDO-optimized kernel build, CachyOS is now shipping its default kernel with it having been built using compiler AutoFDO feedback optimizations. The December 2024 announcement for CachyOS explains:
"One of the most notable changes is that the default kernel is now optimized using AutoFDO. Profiling workloads are run through a diverse set of tests, including sysbench, CachyOS Benchmarker, Git operations, kernel compilation, and several miscellaneous benchmarks. Currently, the profiling is done on a Zen5 machine, but in the future, we plan to support merging multiple profiles for even broader optimization."

CachyOS also now uses Rusticl as the modern OpenCL driver for Mesa Gallium3D drivers rather than Clover. CachyOS also now uses scx_loader for sched-ext scheduler management. The December 2024 update is rounded out by improved Bluetooth support, fixing VA-API driver selection, updating to Mesa 24.3.2 graphics drivers, OpenZFS 2.2.7 ZFS file-system support, and installer improvements.

Downloads and more details on today's CachyOS December 2024 release via CachyOS.org.

CachyOS


In case you missed it from yesterday, the new Linux comparison benchmarks on Intel Core Ultra Arrow Lake have CachyOS coming in first place for out-of-the-box performance.
6 Comments
Related News
CentOS Stream 10 Reaches GA With Linux 6.12, Python 3.12 & No X.Org Server
Linux Mint 22.1 Beta Released With Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop, Updated Apt Code
OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 Released With KDE Plasma 6 Desktop By Default
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Released For Testing
Haiku OS Developers Fixed Plenty Of Bugs In November
Manjaro 24.2 Released With GNOME 47 Updates, Powered By Linux 6.12 LTS
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Patches Posted For Review Adding COBOL Frontend To GCC Compiler