CachyOS Introduces New Default GUI Package Manager, Kyber For NVMe I/O Scheduler

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 26 April 2026 at 12:50 PM EDT. 38 Comments
ARCH LINUX
The April 2026 ISO refresh of the Arch Linux based CachyOS is now available with a variety of refinements, new hardware support, and other polishing.

CachyOS is now making use of the app Shelly as its default GUI package manager in place of Octopi. Shelly is a "modern reimagination of the Arch Linux package manager" and further described via its GitHub repository for those interested in this Arch Linux GUI package manager.

CachyOS also now supports DNS-over-HTTPS for better privacy, improved vRAM management toggle, and with CachyOS Settings the default NVMe I/O scheduler changed from none to now using the Kyber I/O scheduler for better responsiveness. The improved vRAM management toggle is leveraging the work done by Valve for optimizing Linux and initially the KDE desktop for a better experience on graphics cards with limited amounts of video memory.

CachyOS April release


This monthly CachyOS snapshot also brings various installer improvements and a variety of fixes.

Downloads and more details on this new ISO refresh for the speedy CachyOS Linux distribution via CachyOS.org.
38 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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