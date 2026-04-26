CachyOS Introduces New Default GUI Package Manager, Kyber For NVMe I/O Scheduler
The April 2026 ISO refresh of the Arch Linux based CachyOS is now available with a variety of refinements, new hardware support, and other polishing.
CachyOS is now making use of the app Shelly as its default GUI package manager in place of Octopi. Shelly is a "modern reimagination of the Arch Linux package manager" and further described via its GitHub repository for those interested in this Arch Linux GUI package manager.
CachyOS also now supports DNS-over-HTTPS for better privacy, improved vRAM management toggle, and with CachyOS Settings the default NVMe I/O scheduler changed from none to now using the Kyber I/O scheduler for better responsiveness. The improved vRAM management toggle is leveraging the work done by Valve for optimizing Linux and initially the KDE desktop for a better experience on graphics cards with limited amounts of video memory.
This monthly CachyOS snapshot also brings various installer improvements and a variety of fixes.
Downloads and more details on this new ISO refresh for the speedy CachyOS Linux distribution via CachyOS.org.
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