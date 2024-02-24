Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
CachyOS Moves To Glibc 2.39 & Other Package Upgrades For February
CachyOS 240224 has updated against the Linux 6.7.6 kernel, Mesa 24.0.1 graphics drivers are now present, the NVIDIA 550.54.14 proprietary driver option even made it in, a newer GCC 13.2.1 compiler snapshot, and perhaps the biggest upgrade is moving to the GNU C Library 2.39. Glibc 2.39 was released at the end of January with many improvements to this libc implementation.
The February update to CachyOS also shifts around its Refind setup and makes other packaging and ISO enhancements. Downloads and more details via CachyOS.org.