CachyOS Moves To Glibc 2.39 & Other Package Upgrades For February

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 February 2024 at 02:09 PM EST. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
CachyOS 240224 was released today for this Arch Linux derived desktop distribution that focuses on being a "blazingly fast and customizable Linux distribution" with a variety of desktop options, employing LTO and other optimizations for packages, optional x86-64-v3 binaries, and other tuning to make for a speedy out-of-the-box Linux experience.

CachyOS 240224 has updated against the Linux 6.7.6 kernel, Mesa 24.0.1 graphics drivers are now present, the NVIDIA 550.54.14 proprietary driver option even made it in, a newer GCC 13.2.1 compiler snapshot, and perhaps the biggest upgrade is moving to the GNU C Library 2.39. Glibc 2.39 was released at the end of January with many improvements to this libc implementation.

CachyOS


The February update to CachyOS also shifts around its Refind setup and makes other packaging and ISO enhancements. Downloads and more details via CachyOS.org.
3 Comments
