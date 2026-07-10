Pop!_OS Rolls Out Its "Frosted Glass" Desktop Style For COSMIC
System76 developers have for the past number of weeks been working on developing a "frosted glass" appearance for the COSMIC desktop environment featured on their Pop!_OS Linux distribution. For Pop!_OS users this frosted glass feature is now available and will become more widespread for other Linux distributions once the next COSMIC release is formally tagged.
System76 CEO Carl Richell shared today that the "frosted glass" option is now available for Pop!_OS 24.04 users. Once updating to the latest updates, via Settings / Desktop / Appearance is now a "Frosted Glass" option under Style.
The COSMIC developers plan to tag their next release next week, after which this frosted glass feature should propagate to the COSMIC packages on other Linux distributions.
It's looking pretty slick and nice seeing all the effort that System76 continues to invest in both their open-source COSMIC and Pop!_OS projects.
27 Comments