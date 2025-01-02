COSMIC Alpha 5 Desktop Brings COSMIC Media Player As Default, VRR Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 9 January 2025 at 05:05 PM EST. 12 Comments
DESKTOP
Building off the COSMIC Alpha 4 release from early December, COSMIC Alpha 5 is now available as the newest stepping stone toward the first stable release of this Rust-based open-source desktop developed by System76 for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.

COSMIC Alpha 5 is now shipping the COSMIC Media Player as their new default media player. COSMIC Media Player supports the Vulkan API for rendering and VA-API GPU-accelerated video decoding. COSMIC Media Player doesn't yet support audio playback. Here's a screenshot of the COSMIC Media Player from System76 in its current form:

COSMIC Media Player


COSMIC Alpha 5 also has improvements to Alt+Tab ordering, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) improvements, continued work on the settings area, and a variety of other fixes throughout this Rust-based desktop.

More details on the COSMIC Alpha 5 desktop release via the System76 blog.
12 Comments
Related News
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Releasing This Quarter As Wayland-Only
Xfce 4.20, COSMIC Alpha & LXQt 2 Led Alternative Open-Source Desktops In 2024
Flatpak XDG-Desktop-Portal 1.19.1 Brings USB Portal & Notification v2 Portal
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
VTE-Based Linux Terminals Now Support A Nice Feature Led By Windows Terminal
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released For Testing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs
GNOME Now Has Refine As An Alternative To GNOME Tweaks, Phosh 0.44 Released
Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness