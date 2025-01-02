COSMIC Alpha 5 Desktop Brings COSMIC Media Player As Default, VRR Updates
Building off the COSMIC Alpha 4 release from early December, COSMIC Alpha 5 is now available as the newest stepping stone toward the first stable release of this Rust-based open-source desktop developed by System76 for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.
COSMIC Alpha 5 is now shipping the COSMIC Media Player as their new default media player. COSMIC Media Player supports the Vulkan API for rendering and VA-API GPU-accelerated video decoding. COSMIC Media Player doesn't yet support audio playback. Here's a screenshot of the COSMIC Media Player from System76 in its current form:
COSMIC Alpha 5 also has improvements to Alt+Tab ordering, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) improvements, continued work on the settings area, and a variety of other fixes throughout this Rust-based desktop.
More details on the COSMIC Alpha 5 desktop release via the System76 blog.
