Bytedance Praises eBPF - Notes 10% Improvement In Network Throughput

Bytedance is praising eBPF as the in-kernel virtual machine for dynamic programs to help speed-up network packet processing, greater tracing and profiling abilities, and a wide-range of other purposes for these dynamic in-kernel programs. By tapping eBPF, Bytedance is reporting a 10% improvement to their networking throughput.Bytedance turned to eBPF to better address performance bottlenecks and stability with their virtual Ethernet devices and other network needs. In part Bytedance leveraged the eBPF-powered Netkit. With the combination Bytedance engineers were able to eliminate the last soft-interrupt within the Linux network stack and achieve a 10% network throughput improvement. They also resolved issues with high CPU load and packet reordering issues.

Bytedance is also said to be exploring new hardware offloading capabilities as well as other eBPF use-cases beyond containerized networking.