Budgie 10.9 Desktop Brings Early Wayland Porting Work

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 28 January 2024 at 12:38 PM EST. 2 Comments
DESKTOP
With a goal of delivering a Wayland-only Budgie 10 desktop release later in 2024, Budgie 10.9 debuted today with the early-stage porting work to Wayland.

Budgie 10.9 released today with early porting wokr to Wayland, budgie-session is now handling the desktop's session management, and there is a redesigned Bluetooth applet. Budgie's new Bluetooth applet allows for direct connect/disconnect functionality for paired devices, battery life indications, and more.

As for the Wayland porting, Budgie 10.9 features initial ports of various applets and components to using the Wayland-compatible libxfce4windowing library. Budgie intends to use libxfce4windowing for handling some of their Wayland bring-up:
"While libxfce4windowing is under active development and not yet ABI stable, we choose to already adopt it to make the transition from Budgie 10 under X11 to Budgie 10 under Wayland as seamless as possible. libxfce4windowing enables us to port functionality to support Wayland without negatively impacting use under X11, facilitate early "dogfooding" when our porting work is complete, and more effortlessly "flip the switch" to support Wayland and fully drop X11."

For Budgie 10.9, just the "show desktop" applet, Alt+Tab window switcher, and workspace applet have been ported over to libxfce4windowing.

As for the new budgie-session of Budge 10.9, it's a soft fork of GNOME Session 44.

And the official screenshot of the Budgie 10.9 desktop:

Budgie 10.9 desktop


More details on the Budgie 10.9 desktop release via BuddiesOfBudgie.org.
2 Comments
Related News
The Budgie Desktop Hopes To Do A Wayland-Only Release This Year
System76's COSMIC Desktop Working Toward Its Alpha Release
Enlightenment 0.26 Released With Various Improvements
Arcan Display Framework Receives Funding As Innovative Wayland Alternative
Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop Improving Multi-Monitor & Multi-Window Support
Linux Mint's Cinnamon 6.0 Brings Initial -- Still Experimental -- Wayland Session
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements
Ceph Cluster Hits 1 TiB/s Using AMD EPYC Genoa + NVMe Drives