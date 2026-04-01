Branch Target Reuse, BTR: New Spectre V2 Attack Targeting JIT Compilers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 29 September 2026 at 01:00 PM EDT. 10 Comments
LINUX SECURITY
It's been a while since any new Spectre vulnerabilities have come to light but that's changing today. The embargo has now lifted on BTR, Branch Target Reuse as a new Spectre-V2 attack affecting just-in-time (JIT) compilers.

Security researchers at VUSec have announced today Branch Target Reuse as a Spectre-V2 attack in JIT engines affecting the Linux kernel with BPF, Oracle's GraalVM, and also the Mozilla SpiderMonkey JavaScript engine for Firefox.

BTR amounts to a speculative execute-after-free primitive with JIT compilers when not invalidating stale indirect branch prediction entries. One of the end-to-end exploits developed by VUSec is for leaking arbitrary memory on modern Intel CPUs in bypassing all enabled mitigations. All processors evaluated by the VUSec team were found to be impacted by Branch Target Reuse including Intel, AMD, and Arm hardware.

BTR overview


Hardware vendors are encouraging existing mitigation mechanisms. In July when this was privately disclosed, the Linux kernel landed patches to enabling Indirect Branch Predictor Barrier (IBPB) flush on BPF JIT allocations and support in the BPF kernel code for hardening against JIT spraying. Back in July I covered the kernel changes at the time in Linux 7.2-rc2 BPF Code Being Hardened Against JIT Spraying Attacks. Thus no new Linux kernel mitigations out today as the BPF changes have been mainlined since July and also back-ported already to stable kernel versions.

For Oracle GraalVM, randomizing JIT code-cache locations is being done to hinder BTR. Mozilla is said to have evaluated IBPB-based mitigations for SpiderMonkey but instead prioritizing work on site isolation capabilities.

Those wanting to learn more about BTR can do so at VUSec.net.
10 Comments
Related News
AppArmor In Linux 7.3 Adds Support For User-Space Compressed Policies
Linux Patched For Safe RET Interrupt Vulnerability
Linux Accidentally Left Legacy I/O & Memory Handlers Open In Kernel Lockdown Mode
Qualcomm QCE Driver On The Chopping Block With ~48x Slower Than Armv8 Crypto Extensions
ML-KEM + X-Wing Patches Posted For Linux To Help With Post-Quantum Security
Linux AF_ALG Crypto Code Removing Zero-Copy Support Out Of Security Concerns
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
Linux Kernel Developers Consider Adding AGENTS.md To Help Guide AI/LLM Agents
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
MM Change Slated For Linux 7.4 Yields +22904539.81% In One Metric, More Modest Wins In Others
EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced
Linux Kernel's LZ4 Compression Code Being Resynced For Better Performance & Cleanliness
Patches Posted For Enabling NVMe On All Apple M3 Based SoCs With Linux
The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux