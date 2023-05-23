Bootlin's Snagboot Aims To Recover & Reflash Embedded Platforms

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 May 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The embedded Linux experts at Bootlin have released Snagboot as a new open-source project aiming to make it easy to recover and re-flash embedded platforms.

Snagboot is intended to help those that have bricked embedded systems and to replace what is currently often left up to vendor-specific tools for (re)flashing the embedded systems. Snagboot consists of snagrecover as a tool for initializing external RAM and running a bootloader without modifying any non-volatile memory and snagflash for communicating with the bootloader over USB to flash system images to non-volatile memory using DFU, USB Mass Storage, or Fastboot.

Bootlin Snagboot tutorial


Snagboot currently works on embedded platforms with SoCs including STMicroelectronics STM32MP1, Microchip SAMA5, NXP i.MX6/7/8, Texas Instruments AM335x, Allwinner Sunxi, and Texas Instruments AM62x.

More details on the Snagboot open-source release via the Bootlin blog. The Snagboot project is hosted on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Cloudflare Launches New Open-Source Software Sponsorship Program
Bug Bounty Programs May Sound Great, But Aren't Always Handled Well
Libproxy 0.5 Released For Improving Proxy Management Thanks To Work By Volkswagen
Sourceware Now Part Of The Software Freedom Conservancy
Lighttpd 1.4.70 Adds Native Windows Build Support, Faster CGI Spawning
memtest86+ 6.20 Released With Improved Support For Older Systems
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion
New Maintainer Steps Up For GCC Compiler's MIPS CPU Port
Arch Linux Prepares For Repository Changes, Discontinuing SVN Access