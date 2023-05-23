Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Bootlin's Snagboot Aims To Recover & Reflash Embedded Platforms
Snagboot is intended to help those that have bricked embedded systems and to replace what is currently often left up to vendor-specific tools for (re)flashing the embedded systems. Snagboot consists of snagrecover as a tool for initializing external RAM and running a bootloader without modifying any non-volatile memory and snagflash for communicating with the bootloader over USB to flash system images to non-volatile memory using DFU, USB Mass Storage, or Fastboot.
Snagboot currently works on embedded platforms with SoCs including STMicroelectronics STM32MP1, Microchip SAMA5, NXP i.MX6/7/8, Texas Instruments AM335x, Allwinner Sunxi, and Texas Instruments AM62x.
More details on the Snagboot open-source release via the Bootlin blog. The Snagboot project is hosted on GitHub.