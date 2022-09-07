Intel Preparing More oneAPI GPU Accelerated Components For Blender

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Going forward we can expect more great things from Intel’s Blender community collaborations. Development is underway to add Intel® Embree Ray Tracing GPU hardware acceleration support and Intel® Open Image Denoise AI GPU acceleration in Cycles for Intel GPUs.



Intel's oneAPI is one of many great open-source software initiatives from the company I've been eagerly covering since its inception. With Arc Graphics coming to market, their oneAPI efforts are all the more interesting.

So looking ahead to future releases past today's Blender 3.3, it is now publicly indicated their intentions are for also working on getting their GPU acceleration support wired up for other oneAPI software components used by this 3D modeling software.