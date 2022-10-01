We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Blender 3.4 Aims To Ship Wayland Support Enabled
Blender developers have been working on the native Wayland support for this popular software given that more and more Linux distributions are shipping Wayland desktops by default. This Wayland support for Blender depends upon the libdecor library.
Blender developers acknowledge that Wayland should ultimately give users "the best user experience" once all the code is completed. Though at the moment the developers haven't yet finished HiDPI support, tablet support, 3D mouse handling, cursor warping, or other features.
So with the newest daily builds, Wayland support is enabled and the developers plan to ship it enabled for Blender 3.4 unless any nasty issues come up.
More details on Blender's Wayland support via this blog post.
Blender 3.4 is aiming for release in early December. Blender 3.4 also is bringing headless rendering to Linux, Intel OpenPGL integration, performance improvements for Sculpt, and many other enhancements.