Blender 3.4 Aims To Ship Wayland Support Enabled

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 11 October 2022 at 05:15 AM EDT. 6 Comments
The latest daily development builds of the Blender 3D modelling software have enabled native support for Wayland. If all goes well, the Blender 3.4 release coming up will ship with this native Wayland support for Linux.

Blender developers have been working on the native Wayland support for this popular software given that more and more Linux distributions are shipping Wayland desktops by default. This Wayland support for Blender depends upon the libdecor library.


Blender developers acknowledge that Wayland should ultimately give users "the best user experience" once all the code is completed. Though at the moment the developers haven't yet finished HiDPI support, tablet support, 3D mouse handling, cursor warping, or other features.

So with the newest daily builds, Wayland support is enabled and the developers plan to ship it enabled for Blender 3.4 unless any nasty issues come up.

More details on Blender's Wayland support via this blog post.

Blender 3.4 is aiming for release in early December. Blender 3.4 also is bringing headless rendering to Linux, Intel OpenPGL integration, performance improvements for Sculpt, and many other enhancements.
