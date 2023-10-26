Blender 4.1 To Support Cycles Renderer On AMD RDNA3 APUs

26 October 2023
Blender 4.0 will be releasing in early November but already there is something to look forward to with Blender 4.1 next year.

Coming with Blender 4.1 next year is support already committed for enabling the Cycles engine to work on AMD RDNA3 APUs. Blender already works with GFX11/RDNA3 discrete graphics cards while the Cycles HIP support for AMD RDNA3 APUs will arrive with the version 4.1 release. It's too bad that the small change didn't make it for Blender 4.0 but alas it will be here for v4.1. The pull request for the RDNA3 APU support was only opened two weeks ago and then merged last week.

Blender RDNA3 APU support PR


The in-progress Blender 4.1 release notes also outline Input Method Editors (IME) now supported for Wayland on Linux, and a variety of other changes being worked on. Blender 4.1 feature work will continue until the end of December when the Bcon2 phase begins to work on stabilization and improvements while the bug-fixing-only "Bcon3" phase begins in late January. The plan for the Blender 4.1 release is for it to happen on 5 March.
