Blender 3.3 Released With Intel oneAPI Backend, Improved AMD HIP Support

Blender 3.3 is out this morning as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source and cross-platform 3D modeling software.

Among the many changes to find with today's Blender 3.3 release are:- Initial support for Intel oneAPI back-end with the Cycles renderer. This is intended for use with Intel Arc Graphics / Data Center discrete GPUs and not existing integrated Intel graphics. This requires also using recent Intel compute driver releases. This is still work-in-progress and look for more Intel GPU acceleration in future releases.- The AMD HIP back-end has been extended to now work going back to GFX9/Vega hardware on Windows and Linux. RDNA1 and GFX9/Vega issues were worked out since Blender 3.2 to allow broader AMD Radeon GPU support for Blender.- Improved Apple Metal rendering GPU performance on macOS.- OpenVDB volumes are rendered with half-float rather than full-float precision to yield significantly lower memory usage.- NVIDIA's OptiX denoiser has better performance now when rendering with multiple NVIDIA GPUs.- "Drastically improved" drawing performance when sculpting with EEVEE enabled.- Much better performance for LineArt with the grease pencil.- A new hair workflow is possible with the new curves object type that has a sculpt mode intended for hair grooming.- Improved usability of the Library Overrides UI/UX.- Full support for camera's background images.- JPEG preview thumbnails are created faster while also using less RAM. EXR preview thumbnail images should also consume less RAM.- Font fallback support.- Various performance improvements to geometry nodes.- Improved performance when importing USD / Alembic / OBJ files with large numbers of objects. For a USD production scene with 260 thousand objects its reported to drop from 3.5 hours to 1.5 minutes.- A new experimental STL importer that is written in C++ and about eight times fasster than the former Python-written STL importer.- glTF 2.0 handling improvements for import/export.More details on Blender 3.3 via the release notes . Blender 3.3 downloads are available from Blender.org

Also notable with Blender 3.3 is that it's a long-term support (LTS) release for providing fixes and updates for a two-year timespan. I'll have up new Blender benchmarks for Blender 3.3 shortly for various CPUs and GPUs.