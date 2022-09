Blender 3.3 CPU-Based Performance Looking Nice For AMD & Intel

With yesterday's release of Blender 3.3 much of the excitement has been about the new Intel oneAPI back-end for Arc Graphics acceleration and also improvements to AMD's HIP back-end for supporting GPUs back to Vega. However, even if you are using CPU-based rendering, Blender 3.3 LTS is looking like a nice upgrade for better performance.

I have begun testing Blender 3.3 on a variety of systems for evaluating the CPU and GPU performance. For Blender 3.3 on the CPU it looks to offer some nice improvements over the prior Blender 3.2.On a few different Linux systems I've run some benchmarks so far and things overall are looking like some nice speed-ups on Blender 3.3 for CPU-based rendering:Some real nice improvements for Blender 3.3 on the latest-generation Intel/AMD processors, at least under Linux. I'll have up a GPU benchmark comparison with Blender 3.3 soon on Phoronix. More initial benchmarks of Blender 3.3 on various hardware can be found via the Blender test profile web page