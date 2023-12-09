Improved Sound Open Firmware On The Way For Valve's Steam Deck OLED

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 9 December 2023 at 09:38 PM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE
Earlier Phoronix reporting on the "Valve Galileo" as a new Steam Deck device proved accurate and that is the new Steam Deck OLED gaming console. Further improving the upstream Linux kernel support is a set of patches to further refine the Sound Open Firmware (SOF) support for this new platform.

Cristian Ciocaltea of Collabora sent out a set of 11 patches today to improve the Sound Open Firmware (SOF) support for the newly-released Steam Deck OLED model.

Steam Deck OLED
See the recent Steam Deck OLED benchmarks for more recent coverage of this revised Steam Deck handheld consoled powered by a 6nm AMD Van Gogh APU.


This builds upon an earlier kernel patch series to further improve this open-source sound firmware integration for the Steam Deck OLED model.

See this patch series for the latest work on improving the upsteam Steam Deck OLED sound support with the mainline kernel. If all goes well this could potentially be mainlined for the upcoming Linux v6.8 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes
RADV Adds Knobs To Force Shader Re-Compilation - Helping Games On The Steam Deck
Valve Announces The Steam Deck OLED With Upgraded Display, 6nm APU & Larger Battery
Steam Linux Usage Dropped Lower In October But With More Questionable Data
SteamVR 2.0 Officially Released With Many Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7
Using Miriway For Empowering Xfce / MATE / LXQt & Other Desktops With Wayland
Servo Browser Engine Continues On Its Path To Be Embed-Friendly
Mainline Linux Support Is Being Worked On For A $100~200 ARM Handheld Gaming Console