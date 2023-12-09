Improved Sound Open Firmware On The Way For Valve's Steam Deck OLED
Cristian Ciocaltea of Collabora sent out a set of 11 patches today to improve the Sound Open Firmware (SOF) support for the newly-released Steam Deck OLED model.
See the recent Steam Deck OLED benchmarks for more recent coverage of this revised Steam Deck handheld consoled powered by a 6nm AMD Van Gogh APU.
This builds upon an earlier kernel patch series to further improve this open-source sound firmware integration for the Steam Deck OLED model.
See this patch series for the latest work on improving the upsteam Steam Deck OLED sound support with the mainline kernel. If all goes well this could potentially be mainlined for the upcoming Linux v6.8 merge window.