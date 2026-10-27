Accelerating HTTP Web Servers With In-Kernel eBPF Deliver Up To 4.5x Throughput

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 October 2026 at 06:26 AM EDT. 10 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
An interesting new open-source project born out of university research is Beeper to provide application-layer parsing within the in-kernel eBPF. With an HTTP parser implemented by Beeper in eBPF and providing an in-kernel HTTP cache, the throughput for web servers could be improved by 3x at high rates.

Beeper and the notion of using in-kernel eBPF for application-layer parsing was presented earlier this month at the Linux Plumbers Conference. It's quite interesting and the videos from LPC2026 were recently posted. Below is the Beeper presentation.


This work by researchers from ETH Zurrich as well as NYU and NVIDIA is quite promising and demonstrating yet another innovative use for eBPF. There is also the PDF slide deck for those short on time.

The Beeper code for application-layer parsing of L7 protocols in eBPF is developed in Rust and available from GitHub. Use-cases include monitoring application layer traffic, caching, re--directions based on payload, and more.

Big throughput gains benchmark


The presentation showed off as much as 3.4x throughput improvement by leveraging this eBPF approach. The hyper-fast-path project as an eBPF-based Hyper Rust HTTP library fast path is showing as much as 4.5x maximum throughput:

hyper-fast-path benchmarks


It will be interesting to see what practical production implementations ultimately come out of this interesting research work.
10 Comments
Related News
Linux 7.4 Begins Employing New "Core MM" Tree
Linux Fixes AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Regression Due To Cache Aware Scheduling
Google's C Binder Driver Removed With Rust Binder Ready For "Few Billion Devices"
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
539 MM Patches Merged For Linux 7.4 From Optimizations To More DAMON
Linux 7.4 Merges Slab Updates With A Nice Performance Improvement
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4