Bcachefs Freezes Its On-Disk Format With Future Updates Optional
The latest round of Bcachefs file-system fixes have been submitted today for the in-development Linux 6.14 kernel. Besides fixes for the current kernel, it was announced today that the on-disk format for the file-system is now considered frozen in its latest development "master" branch.
For the Linux 6.14 merge window a few weeks back Bcachefs submitted its last planned on-disk format update that is hoped for prior to removing the experimental flag on the file-system. Since then Bcachefs has continued tracking down bugs.
With today's pull request of Bcachefs fixes, lead developer Kent Overstreet commented:
"As a general announcement, on disk format is now frozen in my master branch - future on disk format changes will be optional, not required."
So if all goes well, the on-disk format of Bcachefs is now frozen and will be stable moving forward.
As for the fixes submitted today ahead of the Linux 6.14-rc3 release this weekend, there are more bug fixes for going read-only, an fsck fix around reflink pointers, and some transaction restart handling fixes.
