Bcachefs Changes Merged Without Issue For The Linux 6.14 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 January 2025 at 03:00 AM EST. 10 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
As a follow-up to yesterday's article around the on-disk format changes and other feature work on Bcachefs for Linux 6.14, the changes ended up being merged without issue for this next kernel version. That came after the Bcachefs changes were rejected during the Linux 6.13 cycle due to a Code of Conduct (CoC) committee decision.

The prior kernel cycle was much more volatile for the copy-on-write Bcachefs file-system with all the Bcachefs changes being rejected due to a Linux kernel CoC decision following heated discussion on the Linux kernel mailing list. The committee decided that the Linux kernel should decline all pull requests from the Bcachefs lead maintainer for the duration of the Linux 6.13 kernel development cycle.

As noted, on Monday saw the Bcachefs pull request for Linux 6.14 submitted with what is hoped to be the last major on-disk format change prior to removing the "experimental" marking on this open-source file-system. Without any commentary by Linus Torvalds or the CoC committee, the changes were indeed merged within a few hours for Linux 6.14.

Linux 6.14 Bcachefs merge


So now hopefully all is well in Bcachefs land and the code will continue to be well received assuming Linus Torvalds finds no objections and there is no further friction on the Linux kernel mailing list.
10 Comments
