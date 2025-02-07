Bcachefs Preps More Fixes For Linux 6.14, Continues Tracking Down Other Bugs
With the Linux 6.14 kernel Bcachefs has its last big planned on-disk format upgrade before removing the "experimental" tag on this copy-on-write file-system. Well, that's the hope at least. In addition to some early fixes last week, some additional Bcachefs fixes are now pending for merging to the mainline kernel while continuing to track down some other bugs.
The Bcachefs fixes for this week include:
"- add a SubmittingPatches to clarify that patches submitted for bcachefs do, in fact, need to be tested
- discard path now correctly issues journal flushes when needed, this fixes performance issues when the filesystem is nearly full and we're bottlenecked on copygc
- fix a bug that could cause the pending rebalance work accounting to be off when devices are being onlined/offlined; users should report if they are still seeing this
- and a few more trivial ones"
These Bcachefs fixes are pending ahead of the Linux 6.14-rc2 kernel release on Sunday.
Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet also noted in the fixes pull some other bugs still being tracked down:
"Tracking some bugs that show up on nix build servers; would like someone to confirm or deny that these are or are not still happening on 6.14, and if you've got an environment where this is reproducing and can work with me to debug that would save me some trouble...
Also, another bug report is implicating hibernate, please let me know if you have any data on that, still trying to piece together what's going on there.
And as usual, be noisy if you're seeing a serious bug that's not getting resolved."
The pull request is now awaiting action by Linus Torvalds.
9 Comments