Year Of The BSD Desktop? There's Going To Be A BSD Desktop Conference At Least

Technical BSD conferences aren't quite as common as the many Linux conferences these days. For the BSD conferences that do happen they tend to be more general in nature than carrying a desktop focus. But being announced this week was GhostBSDCon 2025 as a forthcoming developer conference largely focused on desktop use of this FreeBSD-derived distribution.

GhostBSDCon 2025 was announced as a virtual conference taking place 29 March 2025 on the Berkeley Forest FreeBSD Lodge. While hosted by the GhostBSD project, the virtual conference will be around developing, deploying, and using desktop systems based on any BSD variant. This is the first time GhostBSDCon is being put on virtually or otherwise.

GhostBSD


GhostBSD as a reminder is a FreeBSD-derived operating system employing the MATE desktop for a nice out-of-the-box BSD desktop experience. Those unfamiliar with GhostBSD can see our many past GhostBSD articles and visit GhostBSD.org.

For those wanting to learn more about GhostBSDCon 2025 as this new BSD desktop conference can find the initial details via this week's Call For Papers for this virtual conference.
