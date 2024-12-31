FreeBSD Collaborating With AMD, NetBSD 10.0 Release & Other BSD Highlights Of 2024

While predominantly covering Linux-related news and Linux benchmarking at Phoronix, the BSDs hold a special spot. Here's a look back at some of the most exciting BSD milestones and FreeBSD / NetBSD / OpenBSD / DragonFlyBSD project news of 2024.It was a very interesting year for the BSDs with the long-awaited NetBSD 10 debuting, the FreeBSD Foundation beginning collaborations with AMD over improvements, new optimizations coming for FreeBSD, OpenBSD 7.5 and OpenBSD 7.6 released, FreeBSD 14.1 brought some incremental improvements, and more. Below is a look at the most popular BSD news of 2024 in case you missed any interesting items over the course of the busy year.The FreeBSD open-source operating system project published their Q2'2024 status report that outlines some interesting work happening to this leading BSD project.FreeBSD developers are currently weighing the benefits and costs of allowing the Rust programming language to be used within the FreeBSD base system.While on Linux the desktop environments, graphics stack, and other application software is steadily adopting Wayland support and focusing less on X11/X.Org support, the state of Wayland support and the open-source graphics driver stack in general is less robust among the BSDs. The NetBSD project published a status report around their ongoing dependence and modifications to their X.Org stack.The macOS-inspired, FreeBSD-based helloSystem open-source operating system has published a new experimental build based on the fresh FreeBSD 14.0.A new blog post was posted by the Redox OS team that is working on their Rust-written micro-kernel designed open-source operating system. Their latest post lays out their porting strategy for getting more Linux and BSD user-space software running on this Rust-based OS.Simon Ser today released Wayland 1.23 for this core Wayland code that brings some minor enhancements, bug fixes, and Wayland protocol clarifications.After being in development since 2019, the huge NetBSD 10.0 is out today as a wonderful Easter surprise.The FreeBSD project today issued their Q4'2023 status report that highlights all of their interesting work accomplished last quarter on this open-source platform. Among the interesting achievements were the FreeBSD Foundation sponsoring AMD64 SIMD improvements for FreeBSD 15 that will also be back-ported to FreeBSD 14.1.GhostBSD as one of the few actively maintained desktop-focused BSD distributions is out with a new release this week.The FreeBSD project has published its Q1'2024 status report to outline various advancements over the past few months.The FreeBSD Foundation has published the results of the FreeBSD Community Survey that reveal interesting insights about FreeBSD usage and its users.Following AMD and FreeBSD Foundation collaborations and the Sovereign Tech Fund making a big investment into FreeBSD, the FreeBSD Foundation and Quantum Leap Research have announced a $750,000 USD commitment to improve laptop support on this BSD operating system with backing by Dell, AMD, and Framework Computer.Theo de Raadt has released OpenBSD 7.5 as the newest version of this security-focused BSD operating system. With OpenBSD 7.5 there is a number of improvements for ARM (AArch64) hardware, never-ending kernel optimizations and other tuning work, countless package updates, and other adjustments to this popular BSD platform.In addition to the recent news of AMD and FreeBSD Foundation collaborating over improvements, some more good news for this leading BSD open-source project is the Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) now beginning to invest in FreeBSD.As noted in prior Phoronix articles for months, FreeBSD 14 is likely to be the last for supporting prominent 32-bit systems. On the FreeBSD mailing list more details on the FreeBSD 32-bit deprecation process was posted this week.As expected, the Wayland 1.23 Alpha release is now available as this next Wayland release looks to officially roll-out toward the end of May.FreeBSD 13.4-RC1 has been released ahead of its planned official release in early September. While the FreeBSD 14 series delivers the latest and greatest, FreeBSD 13.4 is a nice incremental update for those still depending upon a FreeBSD 13 base.Colin Percival who took over as the release engineering lead for FreeBSD last November has come up with two important changes for this BSD operating system's release engineering process.When it comes to new BSD milestones to look forward to in 2024, one of the big releases on deck is that of NetBSD 10.0 that has been in development since 2019. Now available for testing is the second release candidate of NetBSD 10.Merged today to DragonFlyBSD Git is the WireGuard protocol driver for leveraging this popular tech.FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE is now available as the newest stable release to this leading BSD operating system. There are a number of package updates, new features, and expanded hardware support to find with FreeBSD 14.1.The FreeBSD project issued today their Q3'2024 progress report to outline enhancements made to this open-source BSD operating system over the prior quarter.For those still on the FreeBSD 13 series with not having migrated yet to FreeBSD 14, FreeBSD 13.3 was released overnight as the newest incremental update to this mature BSD platform.The Audacity open-source digital audio editor is out today with a big feature update in the form of Audacity 3.5.OpenBSD 7.6 is out this evening as another major step forward for this BSD operating system with enhanced hardware support, security improvements, updating various user-space software, and enabling other kernel enhancements.After being in development since 2019, the NetBSD 10.0 stable release looks like it will happen soon. Those wanting to help in last minute testing can find NetBSD 10.0 RC3 now available.NetBSD 10.0-RC5 was released on Wednesday as what is hopefully the last release candidate.FreeBSD 14 has been out as stable since last November, but for those still on the FreeBSD 13 stable series, FreeBSD 13.3 beta was released this weekend ahead of its planned stable release in March.FreeBSD 14.2 Beta 1 is out today as the first tagged test snapshot in working toward this newest FreeBSD 14 point release.FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE is out today as a strong, incremental update to the FreeBSD 14 series.