BLAKE3 1.7 Turns To Intel's oneTBB For Parallelizing C Code - Similar Perf To Rust+Rayon

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 18 March 2025 at 03:09 PM EDT. 9 Comments
PROGRAMMING
BLAKE3 as the cryptographic hashing function that is much faster than the likes of SHA-1/SHA-1 while being more secure than SHA-1 and MD5 is out with a new feature update. BLAKE3 v1.7 is now available for the official C and Rust code as the reference implementations to this cryptographic hash function.

While BLAKE3's Rust implementation has long supported CPU multi-threading using the Rayon data parallelism library, the reference C code had been single-threaded up until now. With the BLAKE 1.7 release, the C code now supports multi-threading by leveraging Intel's oneTBB library, formerly known as the Threaded Building Blocks.

BLAKE3's C + Intel oneTBB approach is similar to its Rust design with the Rayon library. It turns out the C+oneTBB version performs similarly to the Rust+Rayon code. The developer behind the oneTBB multi-threaded code commented in the pull request:
"I haven't included benchmarks here but informal testing on a Zen4 7950X workstation shows nearly identical performance to the Rayon implementation for large memory-mapped input."

In addition to the BLAKE 1.7 C code now being multi-threaded with oneTBB, the Rust version has gained a WebAssembly (WASM) SIMD back-end. In turn this WASM SIMD back-end can yield around a 6x performance improvement for large inputs.

BLAKE3


Downloads and more details on the BLAKE3 1.7 release via GitHub.
9 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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