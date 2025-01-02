Microsoft's Azure Linux 3.0 Adds AMD GPU Driver Install Instructions

Yesterday brought the newest update to Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution, Azure Linux. The Azure Linux 3.0.20250402 brought many package updates mostly in the name of shipping security fixes plus brought new instructions on making use of the AMD graphics driver stack under this Microsoft Linux distribution along with various other updates.Azure Linux 3.0.20250402 brought many package updates to ship the newest CVE fixes for the likes of Kubernetes, Python, Qt, GNU Binutils, libssh, LibreSwan, MariaDB, and many other packages. Plus there were routine package updates for its Linux 6.6 LTS kernel, various Python components, OpenSSL speed fixes, and other build changes.

The Azure Linux 3.0.20250402 announcement also mentioned an AMDGPU installation instruction document added. Microsoft has been working on expanding the AMD graphics driver support for Azure Linux and maintaining a package repository with extra bits. This new documentation helps ease the process a bit for those wondering how to go about getting the AMD graphics driver stack up and running on Azure Linux. The current revision of the document can be found via this merge that outlines use of the "azurelinux-repos-amd" repository.More details on the Azure Linux 3.0.20250402 changes for Microsoft's in-house Linux distribution can be found via GitHub