Microsoft Continues Enhancing Its Azure Linux 3.0 Distribution With February Update

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 10 February 2025 at 06:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT
Microsoft engineers released Azure Linux 3.0.20250206 overnight as the newest monthly update to this in-house Microsoft Linux distribution that is used within their Azure cloud infrastructure and a variety of other purposes at the Redmond company.

There are several kernel changes, numerous package updates, and other alterations to Azure Linux 3.0 over the past few weeks. Some of the release highlights for Azure Linux 3.0.20250206 include:

- IPMI Tool (ipmitool) now supports the 64K page size kernels on AArch64.

- LZ4 compression support is now enabled for PostgreSQL.

- Added a shell variable override to /bin/bash by default.

- Enabled support for the Prometheus exporter in Haproxy.

- Added ARM64 FIPS image definition.

- Added a Valkey container as replacement for Redis.

- Added missing kernel modules for IPTables.

- Performance improvements via new kernel configuration parameter tuning.

- Enabling DRM acceleration and Intel IVPU (NPU) driver support.

- Enabling NUMA balancing and the uclamp task feature.

- Dozens of bug fixes.

- Dozens of package updates to address various security issues and more.

Downloads and more information on the Azure Linux 3.0 update for February 2025 via GitHub.
