Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 Adds Configurable HWP Dynamic Boost, Platform Profile Reporting
The open-source Auto-CPUFreq tool for active system monitoring and power optimizations is out with a new release for continuing to enhance battery life on Linux laptops.
Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 adds configurable Intel Hardware P-States (HWP) dynamic boost support. Intel HWP Dynamic Boost is also now enabled by default when running on AC power rather than battery.
Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 also introduces ACPI Platform Profile reporting that is more robust than the prior basic reporting offered by Auto-CPUFreq in prior versions:
Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 also unifies system reporting and the GTK runtime state for ensuring a consistent view.
Downloads and more details on the Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 release via GitHub.
4 Comments