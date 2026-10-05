Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 Adds Configurable HWP Dynamic Boost, Platform Profile Reporting

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 October 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The open-source Auto-CPUFreq tool for active system monitoring and power optimizations is out with a new release for continuing to enhance battery life on Linux laptops.

Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 adds configurable Intel Hardware P-States (HWP) dynamic boost support. Intel HWP Dynamic Boost is also now enabled by default when running on AC power rather than battery.

Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 also introduces ACPI Platform Profile reporting that is more robust than the prior basic reporting offered by Auto-CPUFreq in prior versions:

AutoCPUFreq 3.2


Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 also unifies system reporting and the GTK runtime state for ensuring a consistent view.

Downloads and more details on the Auto-CPUFreq 3.2 release via GitHub.
4 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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