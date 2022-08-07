FBDEV Updates For Linux 6.0 Bring Fixes For The Atari Graphics Chipset Driver

7 August 2022
Earlier this year a developer stepped up willing to maintain Linux's FBDEV subsystem for frame-buffer device drivers since it fell into an unmaintained state in 2016 but even prior to that had been on the decline in the era of more proper DRM/KMS drivers. Helge Deller continues that work overseeing the frame-buffer device "FBDEV" subsystem and this week sent in the new patches for Linux 6.0.

As with most Linux kernel cycles, the FBDEV changes mostly revolve around fixes given the mature state and most developers focusing on Direct Rendering Manager drivers for new display needs. Of the Linux 6.0 material it's a bit notable for m68k maintainer Geert Uytterhoeven having contributed a number of Amiga FBDEV driver fixes. This is the FBDEV driver for Atari's native graphics chipset used in their latter PCs. The Atari driver fixes in Linux 6.0 are for correcting VGA modes, color handling, and other fixes.

Geert simultaneously has been writing an Atari DRM driver for the Atari Falcon personal computers as a more modern driver for these Motrola 68000 powered systems. At least in the case of the Atari DRM driver work, his focus isn't for those running the actual hardware from the early 90's but rather for using the ARAnyM Atari emulator. That Atari DRM driver isn't yet ready for mainlining into the kernel so at least for now the Atari FBDEV driver continues to see improvements.

The full list of FBDEV changes/fixes for Linux 6.0 can be found via this pull request.
