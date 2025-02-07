Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 7 February 2025 at 08:32 AM EST. 28 Comments
Following arguments on the Linux kernel mailing list the past few days over some Linux kernel maintainers being against the notion of Rust code in the mainline Linux kernel and trying to avoid it and very passionate views over the Linux kernel development process, Asahi Linux lead developer Hector Martin has removed himself from being an upstream maintainer of the ARM Apple code.

In a patch today removing himself as a maintainer, Hector Martin wrote on the patch:
"I no longer have any faith left in the kernel development process or community management approach.

Apple/ARM platform development will continue downstream. If I feel like sending some patches upstream in the future myself for whatever subtree I may, or I may not. Anyone who feels like fighting the upstreaming fight themselves is welcome to do so."

Patch removing Hector Martin as upstream maintainer


So as of now, the Asahi Linux lead developer doesn't plan on directly contributing any longer to the upstream Linux kernel but seemingly just to the Asahi Linux downstream code.

Asahi Linux on MacBook Air


Others could take over wrangling the patches in an effort to get them upstreamed. Asahi Linux developer and co-maintainer Sven Peter already commented:
"Give me a few days to figure out what we’ll do. I think we can keep tree going forward."

But in any event these upstream Linux kernel mailing list drama isn't good for moving the Apple Silicon support forward especially for those wanting to see Linux on Apple Macs outside of the confines of Asahi Linux. We'll see how this situation evolves.
28 Comments
