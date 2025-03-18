Asahi Lina Pausing Work On Apple GPU Linux Driver Development

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 18 March 2025 at 04:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
APPLE
Following Hector Martin stepping down from the Asahi Linux project that he founded for bringing Linux to Apple Silicon hardware, Asahi Lina announced today that she is pausing work on all of the Apple GPU driver development she had been pursuing for Asahi Linux with the open-source DRM kernel driver as well as Mesa contributions.

Asahi Lina posted to Bluesky today:
"For personal reasons, I no longer feel safe working on Linux GPU drivers or the Linux graphics ecosystem. I've paused work on Apple GPU drivers indefinitely.

I can't share any more information at this time, so please don't ask for more details. Thank you."

Asahi Lina had been leading the effort working on a Rust-written Apple DRM kernel graphics driver that has yet to be mainlined to the Linux kernel. Plus contributions to the Asahi AGX Gallium3D and Honeykrisp Vulkan drivers within Mesa too. As part of that, Asahi Lina was also involved in reverse-engineering the Apple M1/M2 GPU. Asahi Lina had been one of the most prominent Asahi Linux developers working on the Apple Linux GPU graphics stack along with Alyssa Rosenzweig.

Asahi Lina Bluesky message


This is a hit to the Linux graphics support for the Apple Silicon GPU especially with the DRM kernel driver not yet being finished and upstreamed as well as still targeting the older M1/M2 hardware generations. Short of new open-source community developers stepping up to work on the Apple Silicon support, it will remain a rather difficult uphill battle to pull off for those wanting a Linux laptop experience as nice as what's available from the likes of Intel and AMD.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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