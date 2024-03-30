Asahi AGX Gallium3D Driver Sees Big Sync For Mesa 24.1 To Improve Apple Silicon Graphics
Lead Asahi AGX Gallium3D driver developer Alyssa Rosenzweig has carried out a big sync to upstream Mesa 24.1 for this open-source Apple Silicon OpenGL graphics driver.
This sync ahead of the upcoming Mesa 24.1 branching lands 123 new patches into Mesa Git for this Apple Silicon user-space driver. This latest upstreaming adds a Braun-Hack spiller, a prolog/epilog system to eliminate almost all shader variants, and a constant promotion optimization pass to help the performance for a lot of pressure-bound workloads. A fast linker is also added and various other optimizations.
In total the merge on Friday night landed 6.4k lines of new driver code while removing 2.3k lines of existing code. Look for these Asahi AGX performance optimizations and other work in Mesa 24.1 that will be out as stable in about two months.
