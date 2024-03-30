Asahi AGX Gallium3D Driver Sees Big Sync For Mesa 24.1 To Improve Apple Silicon Graphics

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 March 2024 at 06:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA
Lead Asahi AGX Gallium3D driver developer Alyssa Rosenzweig has carried out a big sync to upstream Mesa 24.1 for this open-source Apple Silicon OpenGL graphics driver.

This sync ahead of the upcoming Mesa 24.1 branching lands 123 new patches into Mesa Git for this Apple Silicon user-space driver. This latest upstreaming adds a Braun-Hack spiller, a prolog/epilog system to eliminate almost all shader variants, and a constant promotion optimization pass to help the performance for a lot of pressure-bound workloads. A fast linker is also added and various other optimizations.

Apple M2 with Asahi Linux


In total the merge on Friday night landed 6.4k lines of new driver code while removing 2.3k lines of existing code. Look for these Asahi AGX performance optimizations and other work in Mesa 24.1 that will be out as stable in about two months.

See
Add A Comment
Related News
NVK Driver Adds Vendor ID Workaround For Games Expecting NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Vulkan Driver Now Supports Dynamic Rendering
The Significant Corporate Importance & Pressure Around Mesa Open-Source Linux 3D Drivers
Mesa 24.0.3 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes
Blumenkrantz Picks His Next Battle: Mesa's DRI Interfaces
Radeon Memory Visualizer Hooks Up With Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
SDL Developers Weigh Reverting Wayland Over X11 For SDL 3.0
XZ Struck By Malicious Code That Could Allow Unauthorized Remote System Access
Linux 6.9 Deprecates The EXT2 File-System Driver
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
Rust-Written Coreutils 0.0.25 With Improved GNU Compatibility
Fedora Linux 40 Beta Cleared For Release Next Week