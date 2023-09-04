Armbian 23.08 Released With Work-In-Progress ThinkPad X13s Support, New SBCs

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 September 2023 at 06:20 AM EDT. 8 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Armbian 23.08 is out as the latest quarterly update to this Debian-based Linux distribution optimized for use on Arm single board computers and other devices.

Arguably most interesting with Armbian 23.08 is adding of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Snapdragon-powered laptop as a work-in-progress board supported by the project. The ThinkPad X13s has been seeing ongoing improvements to the upstream Linux kernel and interest from various open-source projects for being a capable AArch64 laptop, such as for the various open-source emulator projects to run x86_64 binaries on AArch64. The ThinkPad X13s upstream Linux support continues to improve even though the devices run Windows by default. There are already some distributions supporting the Snapdragon-powered X13s while now Armbian is another option for this Lenovo ARM laptop.

ThinkPad X13s


Armbian 23.08 also upgrades its Banana Pi CM4 image to using a Linux 6.1 LTS kernel build, support for the Banana Pi M5 with more recent memory chips, adding the Orange Pi Plus single board computer, adding the Radxa CM5 with I/O board, and a variety of other additions. There are also a number of bug fixes like addressing some 32-bit Allwinner setups hanging on boot and Synaptic search being painfully slow.

Downloads and more details on all of the Armbian 23.08 changes via Armbian.com.
8 Comments
Related News
Linux From Scratch 12.0 Published For Rolling Your Own Linux Build
CentOS ISA SIG Experimenting With New x86-64 Baseline For Better Performance
An Automated Gentoo Linux System Updater Developed Via GSoC
Mageia 9 Released With SQLite-Based RPM Package Database, Zstd Compressed Images
OpenMandriva ROME 23.08 Brings KDE Plasma 6 TP Option, Continues With AMD Zen Spin
Distrobox Adds Support For ChromeOS - Allowing More Linux Apps To Run On Chromebooks
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
ReiserFS Officially Declared "Obsolete"
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
Linux 6.5 Released With AMD P-State EPP Default, USB4 v2, MIDI 2.0 & More Hardware Bits
Firefox 117 Available With Local Automated Translation Support
XFS Begins Landing Online Repair, New Release Manager Takes Over