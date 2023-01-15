Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Removing Some Old Arm Drivers & Board/Machine Code To Lighten The Kernel By 154k Lines
Arnd Bergmann has queued into the soc/soc.git for-next branch this merge as some early spring cleaning. Flushing out a lot of old code for the Samsung s3c24xx series, kernel configurations for a variety of different (old) boards around DaVinci / IOP32x / OMAP1 / OMAP2 / ORION5X / PXA / S3C, and clearing out several already-deprecated drivers lightens the kernel in turn by just under 154k lines.
As this big clean-up has made it into the SoC for-next branch, it will likely be submitted for the Linux 6.3 merge window opening up in mid-February. See this merge if concerned about any old targets of interest to you potentially being cleared out. Arnd Bergmann on the Arm Linux kernel mailing list in months prior has raised these patches around eliminating some of the old boards, so given their lack of use and maintenance they are now set for removal in the next kernel cycle. At least some of the board files were also marked as unused since Linux ~5.19 as well to no objections.