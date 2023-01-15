Removing Some Old Arm Drivers & Board/Machine Code To Lighten The Kernel By 154k Lines

The SoC tree's "for-next" branch has picked up a big set of patches that is set to lighten the kernel by 154k lines of code, documentation, and DeviceTree files in clearing out some old drivers and obsolete board/machine support.

Arnd Bergmann has queued into the soc/soc.git for-next branch this merge as some early spring cleaning. Flushing out a lot of old code for the Samsung s3c24xx series, kernel configurations for a variety of different (old) boards around DaVinci / IOP32x / OMAP1 / OMAP2 / ORION5X / PXA / S3C, and clearing out several already-deprecated drivers lightens the kernel in turn by just under 154k lines.


As this big clean-up has made it into the SoC for-next branch, it will likely be submitted for the Linux 6.3 merge window opening up in mid-February. See this merge if concerned about any old targets of interest to you potentially being cleared out. Arnd Bergmann on the Arm Linux kernel mailing list in months prior has raised these patches around eliminating some of the old boards, so given their lack of use and maintenance they are now set for removal in the next kernel cycle. At least some of the board files were also marked as unused since Linux ~5.19 as well to no objections.
